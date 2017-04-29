Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Britt Waters at Lowe's w/ Amdro Ant Block

Saturday

Apr 29, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

13720 Smoketown Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22192 Map

More Info

Join Britt Waters, 94.7 Fresh FM and Amdro Ant Block at the Lowe's in Woodbridge on April 29th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn about Amdro Ant Block, and hang with the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team for your chance to register to win great prizes!

Amdro Ant Block protects your home from the outside, so ants cannot come inside.
Amdro Ant Block

