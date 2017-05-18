Events

94.7 Fresh FM | ZooFari: Dine for Wildlife

Thursday

May 18, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

3001 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008 Map

More Info

Calling food lovers of all species! Join Tommy McFly and 94.7 Fresh FM as we once again are the proud partner with the Friends of the National Zoo for Zoofari, coming May 18th to The Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

ZooFari showcases more than 100 of the top restaurants and vintners in the DC area in the wild setting of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in addition to a delicious evening of tasty bites, unforgettable entertainment, live music, exotic animal encounters, a silent auction and much more. Best of all, this fundraiser supports the National Zoo’s mission to save species!

Courtesy of The Friends of the National Zoo
ZooFari

