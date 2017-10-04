Join Tommy McFly, Kelly Collis, Jen Richer and 94.7 Fresh FM at Nationals Park on October 4th, beginning at 6:30pm for the Washington Nationals Haunted Pep Rally.



Get ready for postseason baseball as our sister station 106.7 The Fan will host panels from the main stage at the center-field gate, breaking down the postseason match-ups and strategies. Take the kids to the Trick-or-Treat Kids Zone where they can join the Racing Presidents for trick-or-treating. Or participate in the Zombie Zone, where you can save your Nats from opposing team zombies.



Plus, enjoy food trucks, shopping for postseason gear from the team store, live music from DJ Chris Styles, and series of special guests appearances.



For more information, visit nationals.com/zombies