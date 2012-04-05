Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy Show Live at The District Live

Friday

Feb 16, 2018 – 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

1015 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

Join 94.7 Fresh FM for our The Tommy Show Live broadcast at our District LIVE performance studio – presented by The St. James sports and entertainment complex in Fairfax opening this Fall.

Stop by to have some fun with the Fresh Family and witness the behind the scenes antics that are The Tommy Show!

While you are here enjoy food from Galley Foods and try your luck at “Can’t Beat Kelly Live”.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and everyone can get in. The event is free. Get here early – seating is limited!

RSVP using the link below!
Tommy Show Live | Registration Page

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Joe Ely

Demand it!

Chuck Prophet

Demand it!

Van Morrison

Demand it!

Steve Earle

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live