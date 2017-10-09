Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy Show Live at District Live

Monday

Oct 9, 2017 – 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

1015 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

94.7 Fresh FM cordially invites you to come see The Tommy Show Live – presented by the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation – at our District LIVE performance studio – 1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C – on Columbus Day/October 9th. Stop by and witness the behind the scenes antics that are The Tommy Show!

While you are here enjoy food from Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and try your luck at “Can’t Beat Kelly Live” to take home tickets to Fight Night.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and everyone can get in. The event is free. Get here early – seating is limited!

Courtesy of Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation – Live More, Play more; Fight Night and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill.
MNCPPC | Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

