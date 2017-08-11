Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy Show Live at DC Lottery LIVE

Friday

Aug 11, 2017 – 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM

1015 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

94.7 Fresh FM cordially invites you to come see The Tommy Show Live – presented by the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation- at our DC Lottery LIVE performance studio – 1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C – on August 11th. Stop by and witness the behind the scenes antics that are The Tommy Show!

While you are here, enjoy food from the Mezeh Mediterranean Grill; try your luck during “Can’t Beat Kelly LIVE” and more.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and everyone can get in. The event is free. Get here early – seating is limited!

Courtesy of Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation – Live More, Play more; Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, and DC Lottery – where lots of people win.
DC Lottery | Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission | Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Les Misérables

Demand it!

The Phantom of the Opera

Demand it!

Wicked

Demand it!

Sound of Music

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live