94.7 Fresh FM | The Tommy Show Live at DC Lottery LIVE
Friday
Jul 14, 2017 – 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half Street SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
94.7 Fresh FM cordially invites you to come see The Tommy Show Live – presented by the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation- at our DC Lottery LIVE performance studio – 1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C – on July 14th. Stop by and witness the behind the scenes antics that are The Tommy Show!
While you are here, enjoy food from Lincoln’s Bar-B-Que, try your luck during “Can’t Beat Kelly LIVE” for tickets to the 2017 CitiOpen and register for your chance to win amazing prizes from Surprise Ride.
Doors open at 7 a.m. and everyone can get in. The event is free. Get here early – seating is limited!
Courtesy of Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation – Live More, Play more; Lincoln’s Bar-B-Que, CitiOpen, Surprise Ride and DC Lottery – where lots of people win.
