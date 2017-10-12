Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Shake Shack Grand Opening

Thursday

Oct 12, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

975 Wharf Street SW
Washington, DC 20024 Map

More Info

Join Tommy McFly and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. for the grand opening of Shake Shack on Thursday, October 12th starting at 11 a.m.

The Wharf Shack is spinning locally-inspired frozen custard concretes, including the Pie Oh My concrete, made with vanilla custard and a slice of Livin’ The Pie Life seasonal pie.
Shake Shack

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Flogging Molly

Demand it!

Gaelic Storm

Demand it!

Dropkick Murphys

Demand it!

Seven Nations

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live