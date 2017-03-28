94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Entertainment Cruises
Tuesday
Mar 28, 2017 – 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Gangplank Marina
600 Water Street Southwest , #B
Washington, DC Map
More Info
Catch Tommy McFly, 94.7 Fresh FM, and Entertainment Cruises at Gangplank Marina on March 28th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and welcome the all new 175-foot Spirit of Washington to its new home at the Wharf's Pier Four.
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Spirit of Washington in Southwest DC with a christening ceremony led by Mayor Muriel Bowser.
