94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at CitiOpen Mixology Challenge
Saturday
Aug 5, 2017 – 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
4850 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011 Map
More Info
Catch Tommy McFly at the CitiOpen Mixology Challenge on August 5th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring World Class and more.
The CitiOpen returns to the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center from July 29th to August 6th. Tickets available now at citiopentennis.com or call 202-721-9500.
Proceeds benefit the DC Community through the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation.
