Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at CitiOpen Mixology Challenge

Saturday

Aug 5, 2017 – 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

4850 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011 Map

More Info

Catch Tommy McFly at the CitiOpen Mixology Challenge on August 5th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring World Class and more.

The CitiOpen returns to the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center from July 29th to August 6th. Tickets available now at citiopentennis.com or call 202-721-9500.

Proceeds benefit the DC Community through the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation.
CitiOpen Tennis

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

The Black Keys

Demand it!

Taylor Swift

Demand it!

Muse

Demand it!

Skrillex

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live