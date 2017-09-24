94.7 Fresh FM is proud to partner with the Washingtonian Magazine for the 2017 Taste of Georgetown – September 24th starting at 11 a.m. in the heart of Georgetown.



Join Tommy, Jen and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team and enjoy creative tastes from more than 30 of the neighborhood’s best restaurants. This year, guests will be able to enjoy beer and wine as they stroll from booth to booth with music from DJ Jealousy!



Benefitting the Georgetown Ministry Center’s mission to support the homeless.



Tasting ticktets are on sale now through the Washingtonian.