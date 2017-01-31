94.7 Fresh FM | Sing into Spring Live Auditions
For this first time, the Sing Into Spring Live Audition Event will be open to the public.
Join our very own Darik Kristofer at the Sing Into Spring live audition event at 7 p.m. on January 31st at the Atlas Performing Arts Center to find out which talented singers will win a spot to sing in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade!
For full details and to see who the finalists are, click the link below.
