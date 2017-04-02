Events

Ringling Brothers says its final farewell. Witness the Greatest Show on Earth one last time. Don't miss your last opportunity to experience the circus with your family. Playing at the Verizon Center March 31st through April 2nd. Tickets are on sale now! Be part of the last curtain call for out of this world!

Prepare to blast off on an intergalactic adventure for space-age family fun as the
ultimate circus experience launches into the future with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents Out Of This World™. Audiences will take the helm to join the Circus Space Fleet on a heroic quest of good versus evil that will let imaginations run wild with unexpected surprises and thrills at every turn. Through the lens of a magic telescope, Out Of This World transports your entire family on an unforgettable journey as the circus Star Seeker battles to bring the most spectacular and talented performers back to Earth after years in outer space. Children Of All Ages will be amazed by the cosmic voyage as you discover the wonders of gravity-defying acrobats, orbital aerialists, majestic animals, fearless daredevils and humorous clowns.


