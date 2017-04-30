94.7 Fresh FM | Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out of this World
Friday
Mar 31 - Apr 30, 2017
Verizon Center
601 F Street NW
Washington, DC 20004 Map
Official Box OfficeFind Tickets Official
Secondary Box OfficeFind Tickets Official
More Info
You can get tickets now to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents Out of this World. Playing at the Verizon Center March 31-April 2, Eagle Bank Arena April 7-16, and Royal Farms Arena April 20-30th. It's the last time EVER to see the Greatest Show on Earth Before it closes in May 2017.
Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.com!!!
