Join 94.7 Fresh FM and the Second District for National Night Out, Tuesday, August 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team will be at Hardy Recreation Center on 4500 Q Street in Northwest DC. Festivities will include a game truck, moon bounce, 22ft slide, clowns, face painting, fingerprinting, and more! Food & refreshments will be served. Come out to have some fun and meet members of the Second District.