Restaurant Week is back in the DC area! 250 restaurants in DC, Maryland, and Virginia will serve up multi-course meals, with dinner menus available for $35, lunch menus for $22, and — returning for summer — brunch for $22.



Over 50 restaurants will offer brunch menus, making August 19 and 20 the best weekend of the season to enjoy dishes like a duck confit eggroll at Slate Wine Bar in Washington’s Glover Park neighborhood, oven-roasted crab cakes benedict at Wildfire in McLean, Va., or the deviled lamb rillettes at Requin in Fairfax, Va.



Some of the newest participating restaurants include:



● 801 Restaurant (Shaw, DC)

● Alta Strada Mosiac District (Fairfax, VA)

● American Prime (McLean, VA)

● Arroz (Mt Vernon Triangle, DC)

● City Perch Kitchen + Bar (Bethesda, MD)

● Espita Mezcaleria (Shaw, DC)

● Etete (Shaw, DC)

● Farmers & Distllers (Mt. Vernon Sq., DC)

● Fogo de Chao (Tysons, VA)

● Ford’s Fish Shack (Landsdowne, VA)

● Le DeSales (South Dupont, DC)

● Haikan (Shaw, DC)

● Hamrock’s (Fairfax, VA)

● Joselito (Capitol Hill, DC)

● La PuertaVerde (Ivy City, DC)

● Rakuya (Dupont Circle, DC)

● Sally’s Middle Name (H Street Corridor, DC)

● Stable (Atlas District, DC)

● Tredici (West End, DC)



Summer Restaurant Week is more than just good eating, it’s an opportunity to dine out and give back to those in need our local communities. Over Summer Restaurant Week, RAMW launches a new initiative designed to raise awareness about hunger and food accessibility in the capital region. Throughout the period, participating locations will team up with the Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB) to raise funds to help hundreds of thousands of people gain access to good, healthy food everyday. Many restaurants have opted to donate a portion of proceeds earned during Restaurant Week to CAFB. Each dollar donated will provide more than two full meals for someone in need in the region. The participating locations are indicated with a round CAFB logo on RWDMV.com