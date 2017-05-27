94.7 Fresh FM | Kennedy Center Open House
In celebration of John F. Kennedy's 100th birthday, the Kennedy Center is opening its doors for a free transcultural festival!
Join 94.7 Fresh FM at The Kennedy Center on May 27th for showcases featuring street arts and skateboard culture, Hip Hop, as well as classical and contemporary arts. The open house welcomes the public to explore and experience more than 30 free performances, activities, and events for all ages.
