Saturday

Sep 16, 2017 – 7:00 AM

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007 Map

Catch Kelly Collis, Jen Richer and 94.7 Fresh FM at the 37th Annual Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC Race to Beat Cancer 5K – September 16th starting at 7 a.m.

Help us raise funds and awareness for cancer research, celebrates survivors, and honors those who have lost their battles with cancer while promoting healthy lifestyles and continue the fight to beat cancer.

Benefiting the cancer research at the Washington Cancer Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
