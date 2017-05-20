Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Jen Richer at Kingsbury Center's 6th Annual Family Fun Fest

Saturday

May 20, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

5000 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20011 Map

More Info

Join Jen Richer and 94.7 Fresh FM at The Kingsbury Center in Northwest DC on May 20th starting at 10 a.m. for their 6th Annual Family Fun Fest!

Enjoy this FREE event, featuring moon bounces, playgrounds, a petting zoo, obstacle course, lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A, games, and music from DJ Chris Styles!

Plus, register today for The Kingsbury Center's 6th Annual Innovation 5K, taking place May 20th from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Kingsbury Center provides a transformative education, and social experience for children with learning difficulties. The 5K is in support of the Kingsbury Scholarship Fund. Register now at kingsbury.org/support/5k.cfm
