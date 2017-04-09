94.7 Fresh FM | Jen Richer at 2017 Walk for Wishes
Sunday
Apr 9, 2017 – 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
National Mall
Between Independence and Constitution Avenues f...
Washington, DC 20004 Map
More Info
Join Jen Richer, 94.7 Fresh FM and the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 2017 Walk for Wishes on April 9th on the National Mall.
Be a superhero for local children at Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic's 2017 Walk for Wishes Washington DC. Join this community-wide celebration and use your superpowers to grant the wishes of local kids battling life-threatening medical conditions.
Be a superhero for local children at Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic's 2017 Walk for Wishes Washington DC. Join this community-wide celebration and use your superpowers to grant the wishes of local kids battling life-threatening medical conditions.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business