Wednesday

Jul 19, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

3000 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007 Map

94.7 Fresh FM and the DC Lottery cordially invite you to our Handbag Happy Hour – Wednesday July 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tony & Joe’s Seafood Place on the Georgetown Waterfront!

Enjoy refreshing cocktails and decadent hor d’oeuvres while taking in the beautiful view of the Potomac River and D.C. landmarks.

Handbag Happy Hour is a free, two-hour event hosted by The Tommy Show. Every 20 minutes, one lucky raffle participant will win a designer handbag filled with exciting prizes.

Benefiting Dress for Success Washington D.C.

Sponsored by DC Lottery and the all new Handbag Scratcher. DC Lottery – lots of people win.

