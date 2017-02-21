94.7 Fresh FM | Fresh Faces, Fresh Music w/ We The Kings
94.7 Fresh FM brings you face to face with your favorite Fresh artists and our next Fresh Faces Fresh Music exclusive performance is no exception.
Join us February 21st at 2 p.m. for our next exclusive Fresh Faces, Fresh Music performance event featuring We The Kings at our DC Lottery LIVE performance studio – 1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C. Everyone can get in. The event is free. Get here early – seating is limited!
Courtesy of Hollywood Records and DC Lottery – where lots of people win.
