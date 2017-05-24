94.7 Fresh FM | Fresh Faces, Fresh Music w/ Niall Horan
Wednesday
May 24, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DC Lottery Live
1015 Half St SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map
More Info
94.7 Fresh FM brings you face to face with your favorite Fresh artists and our next Fresh Faces Fresh Music exclusive performance is no exception.
Listen to your favorite 94.7 Fresh FM personalities all this week for your chance to win a pair of passes into our next exclusive Fresh Faces, Fresh Music performance event featuring Niall Horan at our DC Lottery LIVE performance studio (1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C.). The only way in is to win!
For more chances to win, log on to 947FreshFM.com/contests
Courtesy of Capitol Records and DC Lottery – where lots of people win.
