Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Fresh Faces, Fresh Music w/ Niall Horan

Wednesday

May 24, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

1015 Half St SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

94.7 Fresh FM brings you face to face with your favorite Fresh artists and our next Fresh Faces Fresh Music exclusive performance is no exception.

Listen to your favorite 94.7 Fresh FM personalities all this week for your chance to win a pair of passes into our next exclusive Fresh Faces, Fresh Music performance event featuring Niall Horan at our DC Lottery LIVE performance studio (1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C.). The only way in is to win!

For more chances to win, log on to 947FreshFM.com/contests

Courtesy of Capitol Records and DC Lottery – where lots of people win.
94.7 Fresh FM Contests

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Pink Floyd

Demand it!

Willie Nelson

Demand it!

Enrique Iglesias

Demand it!

Alicia Keys

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live