94.7 Fresh FM brings you face to face with your favorite Fresh artists and our next Fresh Faces Fresh Music exclusive performance is no exception.



Join us February 27th at 12 p.m. for our next exclusive Fresh Faces, Fresh Music performance event featuring MUNA at our DC Lottery LIVE performance studio – 1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C. Everyone can get in. The event is free. Get here early – seating is limited!



Courtesy of RCA Records and DC Lottery - where lots of people win.