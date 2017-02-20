Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Disney On Ice presents: Dream Big Opening Night

Wednesday

Feb 15 - Feb 20, 2017

601 F Street NW
Washington, DC 20004 Map

More Info

94.7 Fresh FM proudly presents the return of Disney on Ice at the Verizon Center, February 15th through February 20th as Disney on Ice presents Dream Big.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. Join 94.7 Fresh FM there and you can get your tickets for opening night at only $15!

Experience how dreams and wishes really can come true at Disney on Ice presents Dream Big playing the Verizon Center February 15th through February 20th. Get your tickets today at disneyonice.com.
Disney on Ice: Dream Big

