Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Darik Kristofer's Ben & Jerry's Birthday Extravaganza

Thursday

Apr 13, 2017 – 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

1015 Half St SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

94.7 Fresh FM cordially invites you to our DC Lottery LIVE performance studio at 1015 Half Street SE, Washington, D.C on April 13th to help us celebrate our beloved bachelor Darik Kristofer’s Birthday!

Stop by and enjoy some delicious ice cream from DC Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Catering and wish Darik a very happy birthday!

Try Ben & Jerry’s all new cereal milk ice creams that are now available in the DC Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops! Trust us, they’re a lot harder to spill on your PJs. Take it from us: an ice cream party is one of the more epic ways to make your guests happy. Let DC Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Catering make your celebration one to remember.

Doors open at 3 p.m. with ice cream served at 4:30 p.m. Everyone can get in. The event is free. Get here early, seating and supplies are limited!

Courtesy of DC Ben & Jerry’s and DC Lottery, where lots of people win.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Elvis Costello

Demand it!

Bruce Springsteen

Demand it!

Paul McCartney

Demand it!

Van Morrison

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand
Talent

Listen Live