94.7 Fresh FM | Darik Kristofer at T-Mobile
More Info
Join Darik Kristofer and 94.7 Fresh FM at the T-Mobile store on 7th Street in Northwest D.C. on March 19th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Introducing T-Mobile One - The unlimited plan that won't break the bank. Get two lines for just $100 a month with auto-pay!
Introducing T-Mobile One - The unlimited plan that won't break the bank. Get two lines for just $100 a month with auto-pay!
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business