94.7 Fresh FM | Dana McKay at Comeback Trail 5K Walk and Fun Run

Saturday

Apr 22, 2017 – 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

701 E. Basin Drive SW
Washington, DC 20242 Map

Join Dana McKay and 94.7 Fresh FM for the National Stroke Association's Comeback Trail 5K Walk and Fun Run on April 22nd at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Plaza beginning at 8 a.m.

Help raise stroke awareness and celebrate the journey to come back strong after stroke. Situated in the heart of Washington, D.C., the course will circle Tidal Basin and offer views of many of D.C.'s most beautiful and historic landmarks. This walk and "fun-run" event is open to participants of all abilities and stroke survivors in various stages of recovery.
2017 Comeback Trail DC | National Stroke Association

