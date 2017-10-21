Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Saturday

Oct 21, 2017 – 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Between Independence and Constitution Avenues f...
Washington, DC 20004 Map

More Info

Join 94.7 Fresh FM in support of the Best Buddies Friendship Walk on October 21st starting at 8 a.m. on the National Mall.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Registration is free and there is no minimum fundraising amount to participate. We hope you’ll join us!
Best Buddies Capital Region

