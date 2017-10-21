94.7 Fresh FM | Best Buddies Friendship Walk
Saturday
Oct 21, 2017 – 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
National Mall
Between Independence and Constitution Avenues f...
Washington, DC 20004 Map
More Info
Join 94.7 Fresh FM in support of the Best Buddies Friendship Walk on October 21st starting at 8 a.m. on the National Mall.
The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Registration is free and there is no minimum fundraising amount to participate. We hope you’ll join us!
The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Registration is free and there is no minimum fundraising amount to participate. We hope you’ll join us!
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business