94.7 Fresh FM | 25th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

Saturday

Jun 24 - Jun 25, 2017

555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20001 Map

If you love great barbecue, you’ll love the 25th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle – coming June 24th and 25th on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Join 94.7 Fresh FM and celebrate the art of cooking and delight of eating and enjoy free food samples, 30 live bands across 3 stages, exhibits, and much, much more. Come see celebrity chefs Myron Mixton, Tuffy Stone, Moe Cason and more!

Sponsored by Yasso Yogurt, the DC National Guard, and Verizon Wireless.
