Events

94.7 Fresh FM | ViVa! Vienna!

Saturday

May 27 - May 29, 2017

245 Maple Ave W
Vienna, VA 22180 Map

More Info

Join 94.7 Fresh FM and join the fun at ViVa! Vienna! all Memorial Day weekend - May 27-29 in historic Downtown Vienna.

Bring out the whole family as we celebrate community, family, and local history with the Rotary Club of Vienna.

Enjoy family-friendly entertainment, carnival-style rides, scrumptious food and over 300 vendors featuring artisans, vendors, local businesses, and other community members from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team on site each day from 12 to 2 p.m. and play games to win amazing prizes.
