94.7 Fresh FM | Vienna Oktoberfest
More Info
Join 94.7 Fresh FM at the 10th Annual Vienna Octoberfest – October 7th starting at 11 a.m. on historic Church Street in Vienna, VA!
Enjoy live entertainment, kids activities and games, a German auto show, handcrafted market, and a huge selection of domestic and multinational food and drinks.
All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
Enjoy live entertainment, kids activities and games, a German auto show, handcrafted market, and a huge selection of domestic and multinational food and drinks.
All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business