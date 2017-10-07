Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Vienna Oktoberfest

Saturday

Oct 7, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

131 Church St NE
Vienna, VA 22180 Map

More Info

Join 94.7 Fresh FM at the 10th Annual Vienna Octoberfest – October 7th starting at 11 a.m. on historic Church Street in Vienna, VA!

Enjoy live entertainment, kids activities and games, a German auto show, handcrafted market, and a huge selection of domestic and multinational food and drinks.

All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
