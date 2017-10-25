Join 94.7 Fresh FM at the City Of Vienna’s 71st Annual Halloween Parade – October 25th in downtown Vienna, VA. Catch all of the action starting at 7 p.m. as the parade marches down Maple Avenue and Tommy, Kelly and Jen marching in the parade with the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team Float.



Sponsored in part by The Great Pumpkin Fest at Kings Dominion –the ultimate fall festival - where Families and kids can participate in a collection of scare-free Halloween activities for kids presented by the PEANUTS characters like pumpkin decorating, a Petting Zoo with some of your children’s favorite farm animals and so much more. Best of all, it's all included with your admission to Kings Dominion this fall!