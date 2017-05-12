94.7 Fresh FM | Lindsay Volkswagen's Atlas Launch Party
Friday
May 12, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lindsay Volkswagen
22455 Lindsay Cars Court
Sterling, VA 20166 Map
More Info
Join the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at Lindsay Volkswagen on May 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Lindsay Volkswagen's Atlas Launch Party!
Come be the first to experience the all-new Volkswagen Atlas! See and test-drive the all-new Atlas and meet Volkswagen experts who can answer all your questions. Bring the family and enjoy delicious food from Bayside Bull Catering, plus a slew of kids activities, including balloon art and a moon bounce!
