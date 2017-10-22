94.7 Fresh FM | Lindsay Volkswagen's 5th Annual Oktoberfest
Sunday
Oct 22, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lindsay Volkswagen
22455 Lindsay Cars Court
Sterling, VA 20166 Map
More Info
Join the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team for Lindsay Volkswagen's 5th Annual Oktoberfest - October 22nd from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles in Sterling.
Enjoy food, drinks, music, tons of kids activities, a car show, and much more! Benefiting Autism Speaks.
Lindsay - You'll love it at Lindsay.
Enjoy food, drinks, music, tons of kids activities, a car show, and much more! Benefiting Autism Speaks.
Lindsay - You'll love it at Lindsay.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business