94.7 Fresh FM | Kings Dominion Soak City Stops w/ Fresh FM in the Streets

Thursday

Jul 20, 2017 – 5:00 PM

11105 Foxglove Lane
Silver Spring, MD 20901 Map

Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at Forest Knolls Pool in Silver Spring – July 20th starting at 5 p.m.

Summer is heating up and 94.7 Fresh FM wants to help you cool off. Catch us during our Kings Dominion Soak City Stops throughout the DMV for your chance to win Kings Dominion tickets and more!

