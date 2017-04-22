94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Olde Towne Pet Resort
Saturday
Apr 22, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olde Towne Pet Resort
12230 Wilkins Ave
Rockville, MD 20852 Map
More Info
Join Tommy McFly and 94.7 Fresh FM for an open house of the Olde Towne Pet Resort in Rockville on April 22nd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Enjoy face painters, pet sketch artists, paw-icures, paw-lates, swimming demonstrations in their pool, and more! There's lots of fun for the whole family and your pets are welcome too!
Please RSVP via oldetownepetresort.com/openhouse.
