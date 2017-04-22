Join Tommy McFly and 94.7 Fresh FM for an open house of the Olde Towne Pet Resort in Rockville on April 22nd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Enjoy face painters, pet sketch artists, paw-icures, paw-lates, swimming demonstrations in their pool, and more! There's lots of fun for the whole family and your pets are welcome too!



Please RSVP via oldetownepetresort.com/openhouse.