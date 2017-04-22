Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at Olde Towne Pet Resort

Saturday

Apr 22, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

12230 Wilkins Ave
Rockville, MD 20852 Map

Join Tommy McFly and 94.7 Fresh FM for an open house of the Olde Towne Pet Resort in Rockville on April 22nd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy face painters, pet sketch artists, paw-icures, paw-lates, swimming demonstrations in their pool, and more! There's lots of fun for the whole family and your pets are welcome too!

Please RSVP via oldetownepetresort.com/openhouse.
