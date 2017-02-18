Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Darik Kristofer at Value City Furniture

Saturday

Feb 18, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

12055 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852 Map

More Info

Join Darik Kristofer and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the Value City Furniture in Rockville on February 18th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

You've never experienced furniture shopping like this before. Stop by the brand new Value City Furniture store in Rockville and see how easy furniture shopping should be. Enjoy fun games and giveaways for the kids, and store-wide offers during this Grand Opening event!

