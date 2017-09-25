Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Best Seat in the House 2017 Week 3

Monday

Sep 25, 2017 – 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

33 Maryland Avenue
Rockville, MD 20850 Map

More Info

Join Dana McKay and 94.7 Fresh FM for week 3 of the Best Seat in the House at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockville!

Catch the Monday Night Football game between Dallas and Arizona.

While you're there, enter the "Best Seat in the House" contest, where you could win a chance to win car service for you and 3 of your friends, be brought to Buffalo Wild Wings to enjoy $100 in free food, and of course, sit in the Best Seat in the House! Winners go into a drawing to win one of three grand prizes at the finale on November 13th.
Best Seat in the House | On-site Contest Rules

