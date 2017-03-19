Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Tommy McFly at 4th Annual Maker Faire NOVA

Sunday

Mar 19, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

11400 South Lakes Drive
Reston, VA 20191 Map

Join Tommy McFly and 94.7 Fresh FM, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the 4th Annual Maker Faire NOVA on Sunday, March 19th at South Lakes High School in Reston. Event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects.
Maker Faire NOVA

