94.7 Fresh FM | Kings Dominion Soak City Stops w/ Fresh FM in the Streets

Wednesday

Aug 9, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

1609 Washington Plaza
Reston, VA 20190 Map

Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team on the Lake Anne Plaza at Lake Anne Village Center in Reston – August 9th starting at 12 p.m.

Summer is heating up and 94.7 Fresh FM wants to help you cool off. Catch us during our Kings Dominion Soak City Stops throughout the DMV for your chance to win Kings Dominion tickets and more!

