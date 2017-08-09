94.7 Fresh FM | Kings Dominion Soak City Stops w/ Fresh FM in the Streets
Wednesday
Aug 9, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lake Anne Village Center
1609 Washington Plaza
Reston, VA 20190 Map
Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team on the Lake Anne Plaza at Lake Anne Village Center in Reston – August 9th starting at 12 p.m.
Summer is heating up and 94.7 Fresh FM wants to help you cool off. Catch us during our Kings Dominion Soak City Stops throughout the DMV for your chance to win Kings Dominion tickets and more!
