94.7 Fresh FM | Dana McKay at Giant Food

Sunday

Jul 2, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

17821 Georgia Ave
Olney, MD 20832 Map

Join Dana McKay and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the Giant Food in Olney on Sunday, June 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While you're there, catch the Hooper's Crab House Crab Wagon (from 11 a.m. to 5 p,m. while supplies last) for live or steamed crabs! Giant offers free steaming, so grab your ticket, go shopping, pay inside at the register, and pick up your live steamed crabs on the way out! Plus, win amazing prizes from the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team.

Make your crab reservations at the link below!
Hooper's Crab House

