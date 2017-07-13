Events

Thursday

Jul 13, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1961 Chain Bridge Rd
Mc Lean, VA 22102 Map

The Tysons Corner Center Summer Concert Series by 94.7 Fresh FM is coming back to Tysons Corner Center all this Summer!

Join us for a special performance by Tyler Hilton & Kate Voegele – July 13th on the Tysons Corner Center Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Darik Kristofer. Admission is FREE until capacity!
94.7 Fresh FM Tysons Corner Center Summer Concert Series

