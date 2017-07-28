94.7 Fresh FM | LeAnn Rimes at The Tysons Corner Center Summer Concert Series by 94.7 Fresh FM
Friday
Jul 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tysons Corner Center
1961 Chain Bridge Rd
Mc Lean, VA 22102 Map
More Info
The Tysons Corner Center Summer Concert Series by 94.7 Fresh FM is coming back to Tysons Corner Center all this Summer!
Join us for our Summer Concert Series Finale with special performance by LeAnn Rimes – July 28th on the Tysons Corner Center Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m. hosted by The Tommy Show. Admission is FREE until capacity!
Join us for our Summer Concert Series Finale with special performance by LeAnn Rimes – July 28th on the Tysons Corner Center Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m. hosted by The Tommy Show. Admission is FREE until capacity!
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business