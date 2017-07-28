Events

LeAnn Rimes at The Tysons Corner Center Summer Concert Series by 94.7 Fresh FM

Friday

Jul 28, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1961 Chain Bridge Rd
Mc Lean, VA 22102 Map

More Info

The Tysons Corner Center Summer Concert Series by 94.7 Fresh FM is coming back to Tysons Corner Center all this Summer!

Join us for our Summer Concert Series Finale with special performance by LeAnn Rimes – July 28th on the Tysons Corner Center Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m. hosted by The Tommy Show. Admission is FREE until capacity!
94.7 Fresh FM Tysons Corner Center Summer Concert Series

