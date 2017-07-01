Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the Giant Food in McLean on July 1st from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for your chance to win awesome prizes!



Learn all there is to know about Laura's Lean Beef, the balance of taste and nutrition. Laura's Lean Beef is an excellent source of protein, perfect for Summer grilling/entertaining, and can be found at your local Giant Food today.