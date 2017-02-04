Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Dana McKay at The LEGO Batman Movie Advanced Screening

Saturday

Feb 4, 2017 – 10:00 AM

1961 Chain Bridge Rd
Mc Lean, VA 22102 Map

More Info

Catch Dana McKay and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the advanced screening of 'The LEGO Batman Movie' on February 4th at the AMC Tysons Corner Theater starting at 10 a.m.

Listen to 94.7 Fresh FM for your chance to win your way into the advanced screening!

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Jeff Dunham

Demand it!

Bill Engvall

Demand it!

Jeff Foxworthy

Demand it!

Blue Collar Comedy

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

Video on Demand
Talent
Connect with Us

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live