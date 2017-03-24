Join Britt Waters and the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the Boost Mobile store in Manassas on March 24th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Ready for something great? At Boost Mobile, get two lines with ten gigs of high speed data for just $65 a month with Auto Re-Boost. Switch to Boost, get more high-speed data, and save $5 a month on Boost's crazy fast nationwide network. Switch today and get up to 5 free Samsung Galaxy phones. Visit a Boost Mobile store for details!