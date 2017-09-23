Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Jen Richer at Barktoberfest and GlowDogGlow Walk and Race

Saturday

Sep 23, 2017 – 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

17558 Dry Mill Road
Leesburg, VA 20175 Map

More Info

Join Jen Richer and fellow animal lovers at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 23rd as Friends of Homeless Animals hosts Barktoberfest and GlowDogGlow presented by NOVA Dog Magazine. Bring your whole family, including the pets!

Enjoy live music, play games, shop from a variety of vendors, eat and drink some great food and beverages, watch canine demonstrations, participate in the GlowDogGlow Walk and Race, and much more!
GlowDogGlow | More Info

