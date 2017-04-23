94.7 Fresh FM | Paws in the Park Dog Walk & Fest
Sunday
Apr 23, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm
506 South Frederick Avenue
Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Map
More Info
Join 94.7 Fresh FM and the Montgomery County Humane Society on April 23 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm in Gaithersburg for Paws In The Park Dog Walk & Fest.
Enjoy an afternoon filled with music and games, contests for dogs and owners, competitions, kids activities, vendors, food, fun and more! Plus, check out the new dog activity center in the park! It’s fun for your family and a blast for your dog!
Proceeds benefit the work of the Montgomery County Humane Society.
Presented in partnership with the City of Gaithersburg.
