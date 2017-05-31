Events

94.7 Fresh FM | Fresh FM Street Team at RIO Washingtonian

Wednesday

May 31, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

9811 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Map

Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the RIO Washingtonian on May 31st from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Train featuring OAR in concert on June 10th at Jiffy Lube Live!

Plus, it's your opportunity to win other great prizes, including an office lunch party catered by a local restaurant!
RIO Washingtonian Center

