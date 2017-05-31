94.7 Fresh FM | Fresh FM Street Team at RIO Washingtonian
Wednesday
May 31, 2017 – 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
RIO Washingtonian Center
9811 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Map
More Info
Catch the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team at the RIO Washingtonian on May 31st from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Train featuring OAR in concert on June 10th at Jiffy Lube Live!
Plus, it's your opportunity to win other great prizes, including an office lunch party catered by a local restaurant!
